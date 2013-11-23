The Wilderness of Manitoba are a Canadian indie folk band who formed in 2009 in Toronto. They have released five albums.

The band's membership has changed multiple times, and has shifted from a quintet to a quartet. The constant member has been lead vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist Will Whitwham. Current recording and touring members of the band include Raven Shields (vocals/guitar), Tavo Diez de Bonilla (bass/vocals) and Mike Brushey (drums/vocals).

Alex Lifeson from the band Rush is a guest guitarist on the track "Shift" from the album Between Colours.