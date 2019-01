Quinten van den Berg (born September 21, 1985), known professionally as Quintino, is a Dutch DJ and record producer. Notable releases include a remix of "Rap das Armas", "Selecta", "Go Hard" and "Fatality". In 2014 he was named No. 86 in the Top 100 DJs list put out by DJ Magazine.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia