Ellie Greenwich Born 23 October 1940. Died 26 August 2009
Ellie Greenwich
1940-10-23
Ellie Greenwich Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleanor Louise Greenwich (October 23, 1940 – August 26, 2009) was an American pop music singer, songwriter, and record producer. She wrote or co-wrote "Be My Baby", "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)", "Da Doo Ron Ron", "Leader of the Pack", "Do Wah Diddy Diddy", and "River Deep – Mountain High", among others.
I Want You To Be Me Baby
Ellie Greenwich
I Want You To Be Me Baby
I Want You To Be Me Baby
Baby
Ellie Greenwich
Baby
Baby
Sunshine After The Rain
Ellie Greenwich
Sunshine After The Rain
Sunshine After The Rain
Be My Baby
Ellie Greenwich
Be My Baby
Be My Baby
You Don't Know
Ellie Greenwich
You Don't Know
You Don't Know
River Deep Mountain High
Ellie Greenwich
River Deep Mountain High
River Deep Mountain High
