Iain Farrington (born 1977) is a British pianist, organist, composer and arranger. He performs regularly with some of the country's leading singers, instrumentalists and choirs, as well as giving solo recitals.

He studied piano at the Royal Academy of Music, London and was Organ Scholar at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle and Organ Scholar at St John's College, Cambridge. As a solo pianist, accompanist, chamber musician and organist, he has performed at Wigmore Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Purcell Room, the BBC Proms, the Royal Opera House, and in the USA, Japan, South Africa, and across Europe.

Farrington played the piano at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics with Rowan Atkinson (as Mr Bean), the London Symphony Orchestra and Sir Simon Rattle (and appeared as a runner in Mr Bean's dream sequence) He has made two solo piano recordings featuring his own compositions and arrangements, Fiesta! and Piano Songs. His solo performance in the Proms 2007 on the Royal Albert Hall organ was critically acclaimed. In 2013 he featured as a piano soloist in Howard Goodall's 'Story of Music' on BBC Television. He has performed the organ works of Schoenberg in concerts for the Schoenberg family in Los Angeles At the Queen Elizabeth Hall, London he performed Ligeti's Continuum for solo harpsichord in 2012.