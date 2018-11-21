Mark O'Connor (born August 5, 1961) is an American violinist whose music combines bluegrass, country, jazz and classical music.

As a teenager he won national string instrument championships on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle. His mentors are Benny Thomasson who taught O'Connor to fiddle as a teenager, French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli with whom O'Connor toured as a teenager, and guitarist Chet Atkins.