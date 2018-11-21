Mark O’ConnorUS bluegrass, country and classical fiddler/composer. Born 5 August 1961
Mark O’Connor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c82141c-65e2-49aa-9660-c9df88309373
Mark O’Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark O'Connor (born August 5, 1961) is an American violinist whose music combines bluegrass, country, jazz and classical music.
As a teenager he won national string instrument championships on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle. His mentors are Benny Thomasson who taught O'Connor to fiddle as a teenager, French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli with whom O'Connor toured as a teenager, and guitarist Chet Atkins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark O’Connor Tracks
Sort by
Appalachia Waltz
Mark O’Connor
Appalachia Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j578.jpglink
Appalachia Waltz
Last played on
Appalachian Journey - Indecision
Edgar Meyer
Appalachian Journey - Indecision
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Appalachian Journey - Indecision
Last played on
Fascinatin' Rhythm
George Gershwin
Fascinatin' Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Fascinatin' Rhythm
Last played on
Orange Blossom Special
Mark O’Connor
Orange Blossom Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orange Blossom Special
Last played on
Now It Belongs To You
Mark O’Connor
Now It Belongs To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now It Belongs To You
Performer
Last played on
College Hornpipe arr Meyer and O'Connor
Traditional
College Hornpipe arr Meyer and O'Connor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
College Hornpipe arr Meyer and O'Connor
Last played on
Ashokan Farewell
Jay Ungar
Ashokan Farewell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxs57.jpglink
Ashokan Farewell
Last played on
Traveller's Ridge
Mark O’Connor
Traveller's Ridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traveller's Ridge
Performer
Last played on
Traveller's Ridge
Mark O’Connor
Traveller's Ridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traveller's Ridge
Last played on
Ballad Of Sally Anne
Mark O’Connor
Ballad Of Sally Anne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballad Of Sally Anne
Last played on
Appalachia Waltz
Mark O’Connor
Appalachia Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Appalachia Waltz
Last played on
The Green Groves of Erin / The Flowers of Red Hill
Trad.
The Green Groves of Erin / The Flowers of Red Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
The Green Groves of Erin / The Flowers of Red Hill
Last played on
Butterfly's Day Out
Edgar Meyer
Butterfly's Day Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Butterfly's Day Out
Last played on
Amazing Grace
Trad.
Amazing Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzyd.jpglink
Amazing Grace
Last played on
1B
Edgar Meyer
1B
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
1B
Last played on
Pickin' In The Wind
Mark O’Connor
Pickin' In The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pickin' In The Wind
Last played on
St. Anne's Reel (feat. Ricky Skaggs & Mark O’Connor)
Paddy Glackin
St. Anne's Reel (feat. Ricky Skaggs & Mark O’Connor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf0d.jpglink
St. Anne's Reel (feat. Ricky Skaggs & Mark O’Connor)
Last played on
Appalachia Waltz
Mark O’Connor
Appalachia Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Appalachia Waltz
Last played on
Hard Times Come Again No More
Edgar Meyer
Hard Times Come Again No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hrwmq.jpglink
Hard Times Come Again No More
Last played on
Slumber My Darling
Alison Krauss
Slumber My Darling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wpdfj.jpglink
Slumber My Darling
Last played on
Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night
Jen Wilson Ensemble
Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night
Performer
Last played on
Midnight On The Water
Mark O’Connor
Midnight On The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight On The Water
Last played on
Appalachia Waltz for orchestra
Mark O’Connor
Appalachia Waltz for orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Appalachia Waltz for orchestra
Last played on
Cat In The Bag
Mark O’Connor
Cat In The Bag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cat In The Bag
Last played on
Grey Eagle
Mark O’Connor
Grey Eagle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grey Eagle
Last played on
Light the Fire
Mark O’Connor
Light the Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Light the Fire
Last played on
Fidula Caprice
Mark O’Connor
Fidula Caprice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fidula Caprice
Last played on
Dance Of The Old Swamp Rat
Mark O’Connor
Dance Of The Old Swamp Rat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Of The Old Swamp Rat
Last played on
The Flowers Of Edinburgh
Mark O’Connor
The Flowers Of Edinburgh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flowers Of Edinburgh
Last played on
God's Dear Son
Mark O’Connor
God's Dear Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God's Dear Son
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebgzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-11T05:18:35
11
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist