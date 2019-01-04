The Paper Dolls
The Paper Dolls were a late 1960s British female vocal trio, from Northampton, comprising lead vocalist Susie 'Tiger' Mathis, Pauline 'Spyder' Bennett and Sue 'Copper' Marshall.
They appeared some years before similar recording acts such as Bananarama and Atomic Kitten became commonplace. Pre-dating the Spice Girls, each member of the group had a nickname.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Something Here In My Heart
The Paper Dolls
Something Here In My Heart
Something Here In My Heart
Something Here in My Heart (Keeps A-Tellin' Me No)
The Paper Dolls
Something Here in My Heart (Keeps A-Tellin' Me No)
Someday
The Paper Dolls
Someday
Someday
