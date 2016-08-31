Andy Moor (born Andrew Beardmore; 16 January 1980) is an English DJ, trance Producer and remixer. He has used multiple aliases in the past (Dub Disorder, Dwight van Man, Sworn) and has been part of other acts, such as Tilt, Whiteroom, Leama & Moor, and Zoo DJ's. He has also remixed tracks for major artists, including Paul Oakenfold, Brian Eno, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Britney Spears and Arthur Baker.

Moor has received several awards, including a Grammy Award nomination in December 2007, for his remix of Canadian artist Delerium with "Angelicus" featuring vocals from Isabel Bayrakdarian, ‘Best Dance Record,’ at the 2006 International Dance Music Awards at the Winter Music Conference in Miami and, ‘Best Trance Producer’ and ‘Best Trance Track’ at the ‘Trance Awards’" in 2004, ranked in the top 15 DJs in the world numerous times by DJ Mag with a vast and loyal following.

Moor is known for production techniques such as vocal chops and syncopated bass lines. Andy Moor's sound has been described as finely tuned, melodic soundscapes floating above prominent, clever bass lines. Moor is best known for his own style of progressive trance, but has also produced music in other genres.