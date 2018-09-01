The SpitfiresWatford, UK-based four piece rock band. Formed 1 September 2012
The Spitfires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vy9kg.jpg
2012-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c80cf34-21b5-49a1-8abe-c11d1830e9ed
The Spitfires Tracks
Sort by
By My Side
The Spitfires
By My Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By My Side
Performer
Last played on
Over and Over Again
The Spitfires
Over and Over Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over and Over Again
Performer
Last played on
Move On
The Spitfires
Move On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move On
Performer
Last played on
A Thousand Times
The Spitfires
A Thousand Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vy9kg.jpglink
A Thousand Times
Last played on
The Spitfires Links
Back to artist