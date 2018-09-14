Moray Welsh
Moray Welsh Tracks
Piano Trio in E flat major, Op 1 No 1 (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Piano Trio In E Flat: Opus 100 - Second Movement (Schuber)
Ralph Holmes
Last played on
Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol
Percy Grainger
Performer
Romanze (from an Album Leaf)
Richard Wagner
Performer
Sicilienne Opus 78
Gabriel Fauré
Performer
Trio in E flat Op.1 No.1 3rd Mov't Scherzo (Allegro assai)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Trio in E flat major Op.1`1 for piano and strings
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Sonata in G major BWV.1039 for 2 flutes and continuo
James Galway
Last played on
The Man who mistook his wife for a hat (extract)
Emile Belcourt, Frederick Westcott, Catherine (Kate) Musker, Michael Nyman, Sarah Leonard, Alexander Bălănescu, Jonathan Carney, Moray Welsh, Anthony Hinnigan, Helen Tunstall, Michael Nyman & Michael Nyman
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1985: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-14T05:35:27
14
Aug
1985
Proms 1981: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1981-07-28T05:35:27
28
Jul
1981
Proms 1973: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1973-09-04T05:35:27
4
Sep
1973
