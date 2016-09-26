Full ForceAmerican R&B group, frequent collab w/ Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam. Formed 1976
Full Force
1976
Full Force Biography (Wikipedia)
Full Force is an American group of R&B and hip hop singers and producers from Brooklyn, New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Full Force Tracks
I Wonder If I Take You Home
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
Full Force
Alice I Want You Just For Me
Full Force
Alice I Want You Just For Me
The Dream Believer
Full Force
The Dream Believer
The Dream Believer
Last played on
Ain't My Type Of Hype
Full Force
Ain't My Type Of Hype
Ain't My Type Of Hype
Last played on
Temporary Love Thing
Full Force
Temporary Love Thing
Temporary Love Thing
Last played on
My Type Of Hype
Full Force
My Type Of Hype
My Type Of Hype
Last played on
