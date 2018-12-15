Sandy NelsonBorn 1 December 1938
Sandy Nelson
1938-12-01
Sandy Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sander L. Nelson (born December 1, 1938) is an American drummer. Nelson, one of the best-known rock drummers of the early 1960s, had several solo instrumental Top 40 hits and was a session drummer on many other well-known hits, and released over 30 albums. He lives in Boulder City, Nevada, and continues to experiment with music on keyboards and piano.
Sandy Nelson Tracks
Let There Be Drums
Sandy Nelson
Let There Be Drums
Let There Be Drums
Last played on
Teen Beat
Sandy Nelson
Teen Beat
Teen Beat
Last played on
QUITE A BEAT
Sandy Nelson
QUITE A BEAT
QUITE A BEAT
Last played on
Big jump
Sandy Nelson
Big jump
Big jump
Last played on
Teen Beat 65
Sandy Nelson
Teen Beat 65
And Then There Were Drums
Sandy Nelson
And Then There Were Drums
And Then There Were Drums
Last played on
Drums A Go Go
Sandy Nelson
Drums A Go Go
Drums A Go Go
Last played on
Boss Beat
Sandy Nelson
Boss Beat
Boss Beat
Last played on
