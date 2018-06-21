Varujan KojianBorn 12 March 1935. Died 4 March 1993
Varujan Kojian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-03-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c7bbe4c-71c1-4f82-8459-fa00637d376d
Varujan Kojian Biography (Wikipedia)
Varujan Kojian (1935 – 1993) was an Armenian-American conductor from Beirut, Lebanon. He studied at the Conservatoire de Paris and by 1956 joined Los Angeles Philharmonic where he became an assistant concertmaster. He began his job as a conductor in Vienna in mid '60s. From 1973 to 1980 he was the guest conductor at the Royal Opera in Stockholm and during the same years was also working as an associate conductor for the Seattle Symphony. From 1980 to 1983 he was a director of the Utah Symphony and a year later became a member of the Santa Barbara Symphony of which he became director before he died at the age of 57 on March 10, 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Varujan Kojian Tracks
Sort by
Robin meets Little John (The Adventures of Robin Hood)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Robin meets Little John (The Adventures of Robin Hood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
Robin meets Little John (The Adventures of Robin Hood)
Last played on
American Centennial March
Richard Wagner
American Centennial March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
American Centennial March
Last played on
The Imperial March
Varujan Kojian
The Imperial March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Imperial March
Last played on
Robin Hood Suite (excerpts) (feat. Varujan Kojian & Utah Symphony)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Robin Hood Suite (excerpts) (feat. Varujan Kojian & Utah Symphony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
Robin Hood Suite (excerpts) (feat. Varujan Kojian & Utah Symphony)
Last played on
Back to artist