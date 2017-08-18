Abd al MalikBorn 14 March 1975
Abd al Malik
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c7a7959-7cf8-4de8-b7b7-6fe83122926b
Abd al Malik Biography (Wikipedia)
Abd al Malik, born Régis Fayette-Mikano (born 14 March 1975 in Paris), is a French rapper and spoken word artist of Congolese origin. He has also authored books in French, and directed a film adaptation of one of his books.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Abd al Malik Tracks
Sort by
Marseille (feat. Abd al Malik)
Ahmad Jamal
Marseille (feat. Abd al Malik)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zx2n5.jpglink
Marseille (feat. Abd al Malik)
Last played on
Gibraltar
Abd al Malik
Gibraltar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gibraltar
Last played on
We Are Still Kings
Abd al Malik
We Are Still Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are Still Kings
Last played on
Abd al Malik Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist