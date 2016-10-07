Estelle Fanta Swaray (born 18 January 1980) is a British singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actress from West London, England. Estelle is known for her eclectic mix of various musical genres including R&B, soul, reggae, grime, hip hop and dance.[citation needed] She has experienced mainstream success with the single "American Boy" featuring Kanye West, reaching number 1 in the United Kingdom, and her collaboration with David Guetta in "One Love".

Estelle has released several critically acclaimed records and received a Grammy Award. She has collaborated with artists including John Legend, Robin Thicke, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, will.i.am, Kanye West and De La Soul. Since 2013, she voices the fictional character Garnet in the animated TV series Steven Universe, in which she provides the vocals for her character in numerous songs.