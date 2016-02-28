Marie BryantBorn 6 October 1919. Died 23 May 1978
Marie Bryant
1919-10-06
Marie Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie Bryant (November 6, 1919 – May 23, 1978) was an American dancer, singer and choreographer, described as "one of the most vivacious black dancers in the United States".
