Mary Duff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c789e58-2e4c-4167-b881-79aec362824f
Mary Duff Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Duff is an Irish country and folk singer. She is best known as Daniel O'Donnell's singing partner.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Duff Tracks
Sort by
The Fields Of Athenry
Mary Duff
The Fields Of Athenry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fields Of Athenry
Last played on
Happy
Mary Duff
Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy
Last played on
Yellow Roses
Mary Duff
Yellow Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yellow Roses
Last played on
Future Road
Mary Duff
Future Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Future Road
Last played on
Together Again
Daniel O'Donnell & & Mary Duff
Together Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Together Again
Performer
Last played on
I Feel You Everywhere
Mary Duff
I Feel You Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel You Everywhere
Last played on
Walking on the Moon
Mary Duff
Walking on the Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking on the Moon
Last played on
She Broke Her Promise
Mary Duff
She Broke Her Promise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Broke Her Promise
Last played on
Wounded Hearts
Mary Duff
Wounded Hearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wounded Hearts
Last played on
A Picture Of Me Without You
Mary Duff
A Picture Of Me Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Picture Of Me Without You
Last played on
Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind
Mary Duff
Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Water
Mary Duff
Deep Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Water
Last played on
Goin' Gone
Mary Duff
Goin' Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goin' Gone
Last played on
What Heart Can Do
Mary Duff
What Heart Can Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Heart Can Do
Last played on
Askin Too Damn Much
Mary Duff
Askin Too Damn Much
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Askin Too Damn Much
Last played on
Mr Noble
Mary Duff
Mr Noble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Noble
Last played on
The Cliffs of Dooneen
Mary Duff
The Cliffs of Dooneen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cliffs of Dooneen
Last played on
Somewhere In The Heart Of Texas
Mary Duff
Somewhere In The Heart Of Texas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Not Enough
Mary Duff
Just Not Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Not Enough
Last played on
I Cant Find A Reason To Stay)
Mary Duff
I Cant Find A Reason To Stay)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Working Man
Mary Duff
Working Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Working Man
Last played on
Mary Duff Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist