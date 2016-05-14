Justs SirmaisBorn 6 February 1995
Justs Sirmais
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxvg6.jpg
1995-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c76c583-3867-4a8a-850a-ebc9d796c793
Justs Sirmais Biography (Wikipedia)
Justs Sirmais (born 6 February 1995), also known as simply Justs, is a Latvian singer and television presenter. He represented Latvia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Heartbeat".
Justs Sirmais Performances & Interviews
Justs Sirmais Tracks
Heartbeat (Latvia)
Justs Sirmais
Heartbeat (Latvia)
Heartbeat (Latvia)
Heartbeat
Justs Sirmais
Heartbeat
Heartbeat
Lyricist
Heartbeat
Justs
Heartbeat
Heartbeat
Lyricist
