Band ohne Namen (English translation Band Without Name, also known as B.O.N., previously known under the name Die Allianz) was a duo composed of Guy Gross and Claus Capek, both from Germany. They are most famous for their hip-pop record Boys, which charted in many European countries in the year 2000.

The original version of Boys as featured in their debut album No. 1 consisted of German lyrics interrupted by an English chorus. The single became a hit after it was translated fully into English, which spurred their next album B.O.N. in the USA, which was an all-English version of No. 1.

The follow-up English single Nobody was not as successful, and did not enter the English charts, although it featured on the UK MTV Hits music channel. Their follow-up track in German, Take My Heart, was certified "gold" in Germany.

Their third album See My Life, was the duo's last album before their split in 2003.

Guy Gross went on to release an EP in 2005 called Nothing to Lose aka Nichts zu Verlieren.