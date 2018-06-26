The Fairfield Four
The Fairfield Four
The Fairfield Four Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fairfield Four is an American gospel group that has existed for over 90 years, starting as a trio in the Fairfield Baptist Church, Nashville, Tennessee, in 1921. They were designated as National Heritage Fellows in 1989 by the National Endowment for the Arts, which is the United States government's highest honor in the folk and traditional arts. The group won the 1998 Grammy for Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album. As a quintet, they featured briefly in the 2000 movie O Brother, Where Art Thou?.
The Fairfield Four Tracks
Samson And Delilah
Willie Watson
Samson And Delilah
Samson And Delilah
Last Month Of The Year
The Fairfield Four
Last Month Of The Year
Last Month Of The Year
Lonesome Valley
The Fairfield Four
Lonesome Valley
Lonesome Valley
The Lord Will Make a Way
The Fairfield Four
The Lord Will Make a Way
The Lord Will Make a Way
You've Got To Move
The Fairfield Four
You've Got To Move
You've Got To Move
Children, Go When I Send Thee
The Fairfield Four
Children, Go When I Send Thee
Children, Go When I Send Thee
These Bones
The Fairfield Four
These Bones
These Bones
There Must Be A City
The Fairfield Four
There Must Be A City
There Must Be A City
Rock My Soul
The Fairfield Four
Rock My Soul
Rock My Soul
Jesus Gave Me Water
The Fairfield Four
Jesus Gave Me Water
Jesus Gave Me Water
Children Go Where I Send Thee
The Fairfield Four
Children Go Where I Send Thee
Children Go Where I Send Thee
Standing in the Safety Zone
The Fairfield Four
Standing in the Safety Zone
Standing in the Safety Zone
Just One Moment In Gods Kingdom
The Fairfield Four
Just One Moment In Gods Kingdom
Just One Moment In Gods Kingdom
