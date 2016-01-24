John Swan OAM (born 1952 in Glasgow, Scotland), better known as Swanee, is a Scottish-born Australian rock singer.

He was born John Archibold Dixon Swan in Glasgow, Scotland in 1952. He is the older brother of singer-songwriter Jimmy Barnes, and musician and singer Alan Barnes, and the uncle of singer and stage performer David Campbell, Matthew Schlammel (who has a band called Schlam), and Jimmy Barnes' kids, Eliza-Jane 'E.J.', Elly-May, Jackie and Mahalia Barnes (who performed together as The Tin Lids). Swanee was recognised in the 2017 Australia Day awards with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his work with various charities. In 2017 he teamed up with war veteran Rob Pickersgill to form the Warrior Music Project, which uses music to better the lives of our military veterans, police officers and first responders.