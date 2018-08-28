Joi Barua
Joi Barua Biography (Wikipedia)
Joi Barua (Assamese: জয় বৰুৱা) is an Indian singer and music composer. Born in Digboi, Assam, he started his career by singing advertising jingles and later did playback singing for Hindi, Assamese and Telugu films. He is also the lead vocalist of the band Joi. Barua has a mixed musical style incorporating elements of rock, soul, jazz, folk and world music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joi Barua Tracks
Sort by
Tera Hone Laga Hoon
Atif Aslam
Tera Hone Laga Hoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058php5.jpglink
Tera Hone Laga Hoon
Last played on
Dil Dhadakne Do
Joi Barua
Dil Dhadakne Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dil Dhadakne Do
Last played on
Dil Dhadakne Do
Shankar Mahadevan
Dil Dhadakne Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dil Dhadakne Do
Last played on
Dil Dhadakane Do (REQUEST EDIT)
Shankar Mahadevan
Dil Dhadakane Do (REQUEST EDIT)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dil Dhadakane Do (REQUEST EDIT)
Last played on
