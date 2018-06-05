Tilly and the WallFormed 2001
Tilly and the Wall
2001
Tilly and the Wall Biography (Wikipedia)
Tilly and the Wall is an indie pop group from Omaha, Nebraska. Their name originated from a children's book called Tillie and the Wall, written by Leo Lionni. They are particularly noted for having a tap dancer, Jamie Pressnall, instead of a drummer.
Tilly and the Wall Tracks
Pot Kettle Black
Pot Kettle Black
Bad Education
Beat Control
Beat Control
Fell Down The Stairs (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2006)
The Ice Storm (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2006)
Reckless (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2006)
Let It Rain (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2006)
Love Riot
Love Riot
Reckless
Reckless
The Freeset Man (Css Remix)
The Freeset Man (Css Remix)
The Freest Man
The Freest Man
Beat Control (Kissy Klub Version)
Beat Control (Kissy Klub Version)
Falling Without Knowing
Falling Without Knowing (Skibunny Remix)
