Elisabeth Lutyens Born 9 July 1906. Died 14 April 1983
Elisabeth Lutyens
1906-07-09
Elisabeth Lutyens Biography (Wikipedia)
Agnes Elisabeth Lutyens, CBE (9 July 1906 – 14 April 1983) was an English composer.
Elisabeth Lutyens Performances & Interviews
A programme about English composer Elisabeth Lutyens (1906-1983) in Composer of the Week
Explore the life and music of Elisabeth Lutyens
Elisabeth Lutyens Tracks
Lady ‘Rouge’ Singleton (Stevie Smith Songs)
Elisabeth Lutyens
Lady ‘Rouge’ Singleton (Stevie Smith Songs)
Lady ‘Rouge’ Singleton (Stevie Smith Songs)
The Actress (Stevie Smith Songs)
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Actress (Stevie Smith Songs)
The Actress (Stevie Smith Songs)
The Film Star (Stevie Smith Songs)
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Film Star (Stevie Smith Songs)
The Film Star (Stevie Smith Songs)
Verses of Love
Elisabeth Lutyens
Verses of Love
Verses of Love
Choir
Last played on
The Skull Suite
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Skull Suite
The Skull Suite
Last played on
The Skull (1965) - Suite
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Skull (1965) - Suite
The Skull (1965) - Suite
Last played on
The Terrornauts (1967)
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Terrornauts (1967)
The Terrornauts (1967)
Conductor
Orchestra
Last played on
Rondel Op.108 for orchestra
Elisabeth Lutyens
Rondel Op.108 for orchestra
Rondel Op.108 for orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Music for orchestra 2 Op.48
Elisabeth Lutyens
Music for orchestra 2 Op.48
Music for orchestra 2 Op.48
Orchestra
Last played on
Trio for winds, op 52
Elisabeth Lutyens
Trio for winds, op 52
Trio for winds, op 52
Ensemble
Last played on
Music for orchestra 4 Op.152
Elisabeth Lutyens
Music for orchestra 4 Op.152
Music for orchestra 4 Op.152
Last played on
The Skull (title music)
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Skull (title music)
The Skull (title music)
Last played on
Chamber Concerto: Scherzo (Allegro Scherzando)
Lutyens & Jane's Minstrels
Chamber Concerto: Scherzo (Allegro Scherzando)
Chamber Concerto: Scherzo (Allegro Scherzando)
Composer
Chamber Concerto: Rondo (Allegro)
Elisabeth Lutyens
Chamber Concerto: Rondo (Allegro)
Chamber Concerto: Rondo (Allegro)
Chamber Concerto: Aria (Adagio)
Lutyens & Jane's Minstrels
Chamber Concerto: Aria (Adagio)
Chamber Concerto: Aria (Adagio)
Composer
Chamber Concerto No. 1 (Theme and Variations)
Lutyens & London Sinfonietta
Chamber Concerto No. 1 (Theme and Variations)
Chamber Concerto No. 1 (Theme and Variations)
Composer
The Skull - VII end titles
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Skull - VII end titles
The Skull - VII end titles
Last played on
The Skull - VI
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Skull - VI
The Skull - VI
Last played on
Islands
Elisabeth Lutyens
Islands
Islands
Last played on
En Voyage
Elisabeth Lutyens
En Voyage
En Voyage
Last played on
Refugee Blues
Elisabeth Lutyens
Refugee Blues
Refugee Blues
Last played on
