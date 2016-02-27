FailsafeUK alternative / punk / post-punk band. Formed 2004
Failsafe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c648ee1-028f-4392-b014-2395eb8b1691
Failsafe Biography (Wikipedia)
Failsafe were an English melodic rock band formed in 2000. They are based in and around Preston, England. They released three albums independently, with their third produced by Dave Eringa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Failsafe Tracks
Sort by
Sleepwalker
Failsafe
Sleepwalker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleepwalker
Last played on
Rountines
Failsafe
Rountines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rountines
Last played on
When words run out
Failsafe
When words run out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When words run out
Last played on
Cities and headlights
Failsafe
Cities and headlights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only If We Learn
Failsafe
Only If We Learn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only If We Learn
Last played on
Hope
Failsafe
Hope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope
Last played on
Failsafe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist