New York Polyphony is a male classical vocal quartet based in New York City.

Music of the Renaissance and Medieval periods constitutes the core of the ensemble’s repertoire, but increasingly, new music occupies an important place both in performance and on recording. Since their founding in 2006, New York Polyphony has demonstrated a commitment to contemporary music and—in the case of commissions by Andrew Smith, Gabriel Jackson, Jackson Hill and others—works by living composers. In addition, the ensemble frequently collaborates with musicians working in different mediums such as experimental performer/ composer Bora Yoon and violinist Lizzie Ball. Recent events include the European premiere of the Missa Charles Darwin—a newly commissioned secular Mass setting based on texts of Charles Darwin by composer Gregory Brown—at the Museum für Naturkunde in Berlin, and participation in Jonathan Berger’s chamber opera cycle Visitations at the PROTOTYPE Festival with soprano Mellissa Hughes and JACK Quartet.