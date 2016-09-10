Lucy Bernardez
Lucy Bernardez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c5ff72a-2b4c-42bd-a3c7-02e55adb3270
Lucy Bernardez Tracks
Sort by
I Will Run
Lucy Bernardez
I Will Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Run
Dear Creator
Lucy Bernardez
Dear Creator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Creator
Bad Times Are Over
Lucy Bernardez
Bad Times Are Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Times Are Over
There is Nothing Worse
Lucy Bernardez
There is Nothing Worse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There is Nothing Worse
Last played on
Back to artist