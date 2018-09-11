Tove StyrkeBorn 19 November 1992
Tove Styrke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03b00f0.jpg
1992-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c5ff1ac-dce8-4815-90f9-232c5ea8d262
Tove Styrke Biography
Tove Anna Linnéa Östman Styrke (born 19 November 1992) is a Swedish singer and songwriter. She gained popularity as a contestant on Swedish Idol 2009, finishing in third place. After the show, she started a solo career in electropop. She released her debut album Tove Styrke in 2010. The New York Post included Styrke in its list of "10 Artists to Know in 2011". In 2015, she released her second album, Kiddo. Three years later, in 2018, she released her third album, Sway.
Tove Styrke Tracks
Been There Done That (feat. Tove Styrke)
NOTD
Talk To Me
Cosmo’s Midnight
Sway
Tove Styrke
On The Low
Tove Styrke
Changed My Mind
Tove Styrke
Say My Name
Tove Styrke
Mistakes
Tove Styrke
Samurai Boy
Tove Styrke
Aftergold (SpectraSoul Remix) (feat. Tove Styrke)
Big Wild
Aftergold (feat. Tove Styrke)
Big Wild
Borderline (Instrumental)
Tove Styrke
Number One
Tove Styrke
Borderline (Radio 2, Session 21/04/2015)
Tove Styrke
Borderline
Tove Styrke
Ego
Tove Styrke
