Amy Nuttall Born 7 June 1982
Amy Nuttall
1982-06-07
Amy Nuttall Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Abigail Nuttall (born 7 June 1982) is an English actress and singer known for playing Chloe Atkinson in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale from 2000 until 2005, and housemaid Ethel Parks in ITV period drama Downton Abbey.
Amy Nuttall Tracks
Fields Of Gold
Amy Nuttall
Fields Of Gold
Fields Of Gold
Let There Be Peace On Earth
Amy Nuttall
Let There Be Peace On Earth
Let There Be Peace On Earth
