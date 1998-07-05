Stevie Hyper-DBorn 20 September 1967. Died 5 July 1998
Stevie Hyper-D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c583281-472a-4508-b11c-165c0f33a14a
Stevie Hyper-D Biography (Wikipedia)
Stevie Hyper D (born Stephen Austin, 20 September 1967 – 5 July 1998) was a drum and bass MC.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stevie Hyper-D Tracks
Sort by
Stevie Hyper-D Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist