Venom Inc.Mantas/Demolition Man/Abaddon. Formed 2015
Venom Inc.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c57ec3a-f17c-40b9-a2db-514c88e27602
Venom Inc. Biography (Wikipedia)
Venom are an English extreme metal band formed in 1978 in Newcastle upon Tyne. Coming to prominence towards the end of the new wave of British heavy metal, Venom's first two albums—Welcome to Hell (1981) and Black Metal (1982)—are considered a major influence on thrash metal and extreme metal in general. Venom's second album proved influential enough that its title was used as the name of the extreme metal subgenre of black metal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Venom Inc. Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist