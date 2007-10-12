Cauterize was an alternative rock band from Canada, active from 1995 to 2007.

In 2003, Cauterize's first single Something Beautiful was released, with its only music video, was broadcast on the web site muchloud.com. Its second and third singles Choke and Killing Me were used in Nintendo's 1080 Avalanche video game and commercials, with a hidden live video within the game.

Also in 2003, Cauterize recorded its 3rd CD, So Far From Real, produced by Murray Daigle.[citation needed] The band toured with Evanescence, Three Days Grace, and Hoobastank.[when?] It ceased touring,[when?] but in 2005 produced an independently released second album, Paper Wings, the band having left Wind-up Records. The same year, the band's personnel was augmented with guitarist Chuck Coles (previously of Murder Culture).[citation needed] Coles subsequently played in heavy metal band Brown Brigade, (with Sum 41 guitarist Dave Baksh), and has started[when?] a southern rock collaboration with Cauterize drummer Matt Worobec.[citation needed]