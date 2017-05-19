The Guess Who is a Canadian rock band, formed in Winnipeg in 1965. Initially gaining recognition in Canada, the group found international success from the late 1960s through the mid-1970s with many hit singles, including "No Time", "American Woman", "Laughing", "These Eyes", "Undun" and "Share the Land". The band have continued to perform and record to the present day, and at various times have included many well-known musicians, including Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman (of Bachman–Turner Overdrive). Formed as a garage rock band, their musical style encompassed the pop rock and psychedelic rock genres.

The band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2002, Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings, Garry Peterson, Donnie McDougall and Bill Wallace received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement for The Guess Who's contribution to popular music in Canada.