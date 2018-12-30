MantovaniBorn 15 November 1905. Died 29 March 1980
Mantovani
1905-11-15
Mantovani Biography (Wikipedia)
Annunzio Paolo Mantovani (15 November 1905 – 29 March 1980), known mononymously as Mantovani, was an Anglo-Italian conductor, composer and light orchestra-styled entertainer with a cascading strings musical signature. The book British Hit Singles & Albums states that he was "Britain's most successful album act before the Beatles...the first act to sell over one million stereo albums and [have] six albums simultaneously in the US Top 30 in 1959".
Mantovani Tracks
La Mer
Mantovani
Limelight
Mantovani
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Charles Wesley
Music Arranger
Londonderry Air
Mantovani
Mexicali Rose
Mantovani
A Walk In The Black Forest
Mantovani
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Mantovani
The Dream of Olwen
Mantovani
Charmaine
Mantovani
Moulin Rouge Theme
Mantovani
Some Enchanted Evening
Mantovani
When the lights go on again
Vera Lynn
The Legend Of The Glass Mountain
Mantovani
Around The World
Mantovani
Blue Fantasy
Mantovani
It's Impossible
Mantovani
More
Mantovani
Misty
Mantovani
Stardust
Mantovani
Faraway Places
Mantovani
Leaving On A Jet Plane
Mantovani
Gold And Silver Waltz
Mantovani
Never On Sunday
Mantovani
Born Free
Mantovani
Charmaine
Mantovani
Shadow Of Your Smile
Mantovani
The Song From Moulin Rouge
Mantovani
Vaya Con Dios
Mantovani
The Big Country
Mantovani
Elvira Madigan
Mantovani
Londonderry Air
Mantovani
JAMAICA FAREWELL
Mantovani
MANDOLIN SERENADE
Mantovani
Blue Star
Mantovani
Charmaine
Mantovani
Wyoming Lullaby
Mantovani
