Randall Thorne, better known by his pseudonym RT!, is a Canadian filmmaker, television director and music video director of Trinidadian and Barbadian heritage. Thorne is noted for "manufacturing deeply immersive visual worlds" and is the most awarded music video director in Canada,[1] having received seventeen international awards over ten years in the field of music video. He is the co-owner and Executive Director of the NE Creative Group, in addition to holding a position on its roster of directors. He is also a director with the non-profit cultural organization, The Remix Project.