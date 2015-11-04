Róisín Murphy Biography (Wikipedia)
Róisín Marie Murphy (born 5 July 1973) is an Irish singer-songwriter and record producer. She first became known in the 1990s as one-half of the UK-Irish trip hop duo Moloko with her partner Mark Brydon. After the breakup of Moloko, Murphy embarked on a solo career, releasing her debut solo album, Ruby Blue, written and produced with experimental musician Matthew Herbert, to critical praise in 2005. Her second solo album, Overpowered, was released in 2007.
After an eight-year hiatus (which nonetheless included several singles, vocal features, and side projects), her third album Hairless Toys was released in 2015; it was subsequently nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and Ireland's Choice Music Prize. The following year, she released her fourth album Take Her Up to Monto (2016). Throughout her career, she has received critical praise for her idiosyncratic music, fashion, and performance sensibilities.
- Roisin Murphy chats to Nemone for Hear Her Dayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069j5xj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069j5xj.jpg2018-06-08T20:00:00.000ZNemone chats to the one and only Roisin Murphy about her life in musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069j29v
Roisin Murphy chats to Nemone for Hear Her Day
- Róisín Murphy - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zdd9k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zdd9k.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZThe hard-working former Moloko frontwoman performs tracks from her solo career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04144ry
Róisín Murphy - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Roisin Murphy looks ahead to her performance at Glastonbury 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zc9pv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zc9pv.jpg2016-06-24T15:32:00.000ZRoisin Murphy looks ahead to wearing a fabulous outfit for her performance at Glastonbury 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zc9tr
Roisin Murphy looks ahead to her performance at Glastonbury 2016
- Roisin Murphy Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0314kp6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0314kp6.jpg2015-08-30T13:25:00.000ZMoloko star Roisin Murphy performs a live session for Richard Madeleyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0314m5g
Roisin Murphy Live in Session
Róisín Murphy Tracks
Sort by
The Rumble
Scratch That
Plaything
Illumination (feat. Róisín Murphy)
The Truth (feat. Róisín Murphy)
Unputdownable
Jacuzzi Rollercoaster
Evil Eyes
Jacuzzi Rollercoaster (feat. Ali Love)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
Latest Róisín Murphy News
Róisín Murphy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Róisín Murphy: "I'm always going to be a maximalist"
-
How varied are your musical tastes?
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
Goldfrapp
-
Goldfrapp
-
Goldfrapp - Strict Machine (Later Archive 2003)
-
Goldfrapp's Will Gregory on 'Hull's lost eccentric' Basil Kirchin
-
Alison Goldfrapp's musical Christmas gift
-
Goldfrapp talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Alison Goldfrapp: Why The Sound Of Singing Moves Me