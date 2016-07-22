Royal RepublicFormed 2007
Royal Republic
2007
Royal Republic Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal Republic is a rock band from Malmö, Sweden. The band is currently signed to Universal Music and managed by Odyssey Music Network.
Let Your Hair Down
Royal Republic
Let Your Hair Down
Let Your Hair Down
Strangers Friends, Lovers, Strangers
Royal Republic
Strangers Friends, Lovers, Strangers
Strangers Friends, Lovers, Strangers
Underwear
Royal Republic
Underwear
Underwear
Everybody Wants to be an Astronaut
Royal Republic
Everybody Wants to be an Astronaut
Everybody Wants to be an Astronaut
Save The Nation
Royal Republic
Save The Nation
Save The Nation
Addictive
Royal Republic
Addictive
Addictive
Addicted
Royal Republic
Addicted
Addicted
Full Steam Space Machine
Royal Republic
Full Steam Space Machine
Full Steam Space Machine
President's Daughter
Royal Republic
President's Daughter
President's Daughter
All Because of You
Royal Republic
All Because of You
All Because of You
Good To Be Bad
Royal Republic
Good To Be Bad
Tommy Gun
Royal Republic
Tommy Gun
Tommy Gun
Upcoming Events
21
Jan
2019
Royal Republic
The Welly Club, Hull, UK
28
Jan
2019
Royal Republic
The Marble Factory, Bristol, UK
14
Jun
2019
Royal Republic, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Skindred, Starset, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
18
Oct
2019
Royal Republic
Waterfront, Norwich, UK
19
Oct
2019
Royal Republic
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
