The Philharmonia Hungarica was a symphony orchestra, based in Marl, Germany, which existed from 1956 to 2001.

It was first established in Baden bei Wien near Vienna by Hungarian musicians who had fled their homeland after it was invaded by Soviet troops. This refugee ensemble gathered together some of Hungary's finest musical talent and was directed by none other than Zoltán Rozsnyai, former conductor of the Hungarian National Philharmonic. Through the ardent efforts of Rozsnyai and honorary president Antal Doráti, the Philharmonia Hungarica quickly matured into one of Europe's most distinguished orchestras. During the 1970s, Doráti and the orchestra, under contract with Decca Records, made a recording of the complete cycle of Joseph Haydn's symphonies; only one other ensemble, the Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra, conducted by Ádám Fischer, has since repeated this feat. Doráti's recording has been widely reported as a world-first. However, this was not the case. Ernst Märzendorfer earlier recorded the complete Haydn symphonies with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, although it was given a very limited release.