Norfolk & Western is an indie rock and folk/rock band from Portland, Oregon. An essential part of their stage set-up and sound is a turn-of-the-century Victrola Grammaphone. Norfolk and Western began as the recording project of Adam Selzer with friends, including M. Ward, playing various instruments, and evolved over time to become a fully orchestrated band. In the early days Norfolk and Western's sound was whispery, intimate, elegant folk music laced with creaky old instruments and atmospheric sound collages. Their live shows often feature band members switching instruments, sometimes even mid-song, as well as film accompaniment.

Norfolk and Western toured in support of the release A Gilded Age in Spring and Summer of 2006.