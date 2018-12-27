Jason IsbellBorn 1 February 1979
Jason Isbell
1979-02-01
Jason Isbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Jason Isbell (born February 1, 1979) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist from Green Hill, Alabama, in Lauderdale County. He is known for his solo career, his work with the band The 400 Unit, and as a former member of Drive-By Truckers for six years, from 2001 to 2007. Isbell has won four Grammy Awards.
Jason Isbell Performances & Interviews
Jason Isbell - The Songwriting Process
2017-11-07
Jason tells Ricky how he goes about choosing songs for his albums
Jason Isbell - The Songwriting Process
Jason Isbell - Chaos and Clothes
2017-11-06
Jason Isbell performs a solo-acoustic version for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Jason Isbell - Chaos and Clothes
Jason Isbell Tracks
Something to Love
Jason Isbell
Something to Love
Something to Love
Last played on
In A Razor Town - Radio 2 Session 22/11/2012
Jason Isbell
In A Razor Town - Radio 2 Session 22/11/2012
In A Razor Town (Bob Harris Country Session 22.11.12)
Jason Isbell
In A Razor Town (Bob Harris Country Session 22.11.12)
The Last of My Kind (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Jason Isbell
The Last of My Kind (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Chaos and Clothes (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Jason Isbell
Chaos and Clothes (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
24 Frames
Jason Isbell
24 Frames
24 Frames
Stockholm
Jason Isbell
Stockholm
Stockholm
Mutineer (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Jason Isbell
Mutineer (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Different Days (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Jason Isbell
Different Days (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
If I Needed You
Jason Isbell
If I Needed You
If I Needed You
Different Days
Jason Isbell
Different Days
Different Days
Last played on
If We Were Vampires (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
If We Were Vampires (Recorded in Session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Hope The High Road (Bob Harris Country Session, 15.06.2017)
Jason Isbell
Hope The High Road (Bob Harris Country Session, 15.06.2017)
Live Oak
Jason Isbell
Live Oak
Live Oak
Last played on
The Life You Chose
Jason Isbell
The Life You Chose
The Life You Chose
Last played on
God Only Knows
Amanda Shires
God Only Knows
God Only Knows
Last played on
Last Of My Kind
Jason Isbell
Last Of My Kind
Last Of My Kind
Last played on
The Colour of A Cloudy Day
Jason Isbell
The Colour of A Cloudy Day
Traveling Alone
Jason Isbell
Traveling Alone
Traveling Alone
Last played on
White Man's World
Jason Isbell
White Man's World
White Man's World
Last played on
Last Of My Kind (Live In Session)
Jason Isbell
Last Of My Kind (Live In Session)
Last Of My Kind (Live In Session)
Last played on
The Last Of My Kind (Bob Harris Country Session 15.06.17)
Jason Isbell
The Last Of My Kind (Bob Harris Country Session 15.06.17)
If We Were Vampires
Jason Isbell
If We Were Vampires
If We Were Vampires
Last played on
Alabama Pines
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit & Jason Isbell
Alabama Pines
Alabama Pines
Performer
Last played on
Tupelo
Jason Isbell
Tupelo
Tupelo
Last played on
Molotov
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Molotov
Molotov
Performer
Last played on
Hudson Commodore
Jason Isbell
Hudson Commodore
Hudson Commodore
Last played on
