Gilles Peterson (born 28 September 1964 in Caen, France) is a French-born English disc jockey and record label owner in England. His labels have included Acid Jazz, Talkin' Loud, and Brownswood Recordings. Peterson has been associated with the careers of artists of the 1990s, such as Erykah Badu, Roni Size, and Jamiroquai.

Peterson started his career on pirate radio stations. He then worked on legal stations in London, notably the dance music station Kiss FM. In 1998, he was hired by BBC Radio 1, and in 2012 he began hosting a program on BBC Radio 6 Music that played a variety of genres, including jazz, hip hop, electronica, and soul. He hosts a syndicated radio program that is broadcast in seven European countries.

Peterson became popular on SoundCloud with a follower base of more than 3 million listeners, featuring mixes and artists from his label Brownswood Recordings.