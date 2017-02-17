Teengirl FantasyFormed 2008
Teengirl Fantasy
2008
Teengirl Fantasy Biography (Wikipedia)
Teengirl Fantasy is an American electronic music duo. It consists of Logan Takahashi and Nick Weiss. It is best known for the track called "Cheaters". The duo is currently studying at Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam.
