The Little OnesFormed 2006
The Little Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgf3.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c49960d-daac-4ca2-be43-d1a8ee23f153
The Little Ones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Little Ones is an indie pop band based in Los Angeles, California. The music of the band, which features tambourines and handclaps, has garnered comparisons to 1960s pop bands such as The Beach Boys, The Zombies, The Kinks, modern-day pop group The Shins, and the Elephant Six collective.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Little Ones Tracks
Sort by
Rise & Shine
The Little Ones
Rise & Shine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgf3.jpglink
Rise & Shine
Last played on
Cha Cha Cha
The Little Ones
Cha Cha Cha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgf3.jpglink
Cha Cha Cha
Last played on
Oh MJ
The Little Ones
Oh MJ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgf3.jpglink
Oh MJ
Last played on
The Little Ones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist