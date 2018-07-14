Gabriella FerriBorn 18 September 1942. Died 3 April 2004
Gabriella Ferri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c4520be-0b34-4299-bd19-56b82f52abea
Gabriella Ferri Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriella Ferri (18 September 1942 – 3 April 2004) was an Italian singer born in Rome.
Ferri's career began in a Milan nightclub in 1963. By 1965, she had broken into the Rome singing scene by singing popular Roman songs. One of her biggest hits was "Sempre" ("Always"). During her career, she also performed Neapolitan and Latin American pieces. During the 1970s, she starred in several popular TV shows. By the 1990s, however, she had largely left the spotlight.
She died in Corchiano, province of Viterbo, after falling from a third-floor balcony in an apparent suicide. Family members dispute this, saying she may have fallen ill after taking anti-depression medication and lost her balance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gabriella Ferri Tracks
Sort by
Venus
Gabriella Ferri
Venus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Venus
Last played on
Gabriella Ferri Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist