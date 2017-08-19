Jimmy KnepperBorn 22 November 1927. Died 14 June 2003
1927-11-22
James Minter Knepper (November 22, 1927 – June 14, 2003) was an American jazz trombonist. In addition to his own recordings as leader, Knepper performed and recorded with Charlie Barnet, Woody Herman, Claude Thornhill, Stan Kenton, Benny Goodman, Gil Evans, Thad Jones and Mel Lewis, Toshiko Akiyoshi and Lew Tabackin, and, most famously, Charles Mingus in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Knepper died in 2003 of complications of Parkinson's disease.
Jelly Roll
Charles Mingus
Gunslinging Bird
Charles Mingus
Ensemble
Latterday Saint
Jimmy Knepper & Bobby Wellins, Jimmy Knepper, Bobby Wellins, Joe Temperley & Pete Jacobson
E's Flat Ah's Flat Too
Charles Mingus
Dearth of a Nation
Jimmy Knepper
Fingers
Jimmy Knepper
Swingin' Machine
Mose Allison
Eat That Chicken
Charles Mingus
Better Git It In your Soul
John Handy, Charles Mingus, Booker Ervin, Jimmy Knepper, Horace Parlan & Dannie Richmond
Primrose path
Jimmy Knepper
