Pluto Shervington
Born 13 August 1950
Pluto Shervington
1950-08-13
Pluto Shervington Biography (Wikipedia)
Pluto Shervington, also known as Pluto (born Leighton Shervington, 13 August 1950 in Kingston, Jamaica), is a reggae musician, singer, engineer and producer.
Pluto Shervington Tracks
Dat
Pluto Shervington
Dat
Dat
Last played on
Your Honour
Pluto Shervington
Your Honour
Your Honour
Last played on
Your Honour
Pluto
Your Honour
Your Honour
Performer
Last played on
