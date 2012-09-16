IntermixFormed 1992. Disbanded 1995
Intermix
1992
Intermix Biography (Wikipedia)
Intermix was a side project of Canadian industrial musicians Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber in the 1990s that initially focused on techno, but included a more ambient style on their last album.
Intermix Tracks
Jah Jah Haniya
Jah Jah Haniya
