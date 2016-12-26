Charlotte Glasson
Charlotte Glasson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c417799-0b14-4161-9620-ecae843c63bd
Charlotte Glasson Tracks
Sort by
Girl in Amber
Martyn P. Casey
Girl in Amber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnmw.jpglink
Girl in Amber
Last played on
Distant Sky
Martyn P. Casey
Distant Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnmw.jpglink
Distant Sky
Last played on
Charlotte Glasson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist