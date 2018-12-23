Crooked StillFormed 2001
Crooked Still
2001
Crooked Still Biography
Crooked Still is a band consisting of vocalist Aoife O'Donovan, banjo player Gregory Liszt, bassist Corey DiMario, cellist Tristan Clarridge and fiddler Brittany Haas. They are known for their high energy, technical skill, unusual instrumentation, and innovative acoustic style.
The string band's style has been described as progressive bluegrass, folk-country, and Americana. O'Donovan states that the band is playing its "own sort of continuation" on the bluegrass tradition that began in the U.S. with Bill Monroe and Jimmy Martin.
Can't You Hear Me Calling
Can't You Hear Me Calling
American tunes
American tunes
Shady Grove
Shady Grove
Little Sadie
Little Sadie
New Railroad
New Railroad
Wading Deep Waters
Wading Deep Waters
Morning Bugle
Morning Bugle
Pretty Bird
Pretty Bird
When Sorrows Encompass Me Round
When Sorrows Encompass Me Round
Orphan Girl
Orphan Girl
The Peace Of Wild Things/Dayblind
The Peace Of Wild Things/Dayblind
Tell Her To Come Back Home
Tell Her To Come Back Home
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Lulu Gal
Lulu Gal
Sometimes In This Country
Sometimes In This Country
Wading Still Waters
Florence
Florence
