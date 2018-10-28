Laoise KellyBorn 1973
Laoise Kelly
1973
Laoise Kelly Tracks
Lon Dubh/Maidrin Ruadh
Fainne Geal An Lae / Lady's Cup Of Tea
President Garfield's
Bo Na Leathadhairce / Strop The Razor
Is Galar Craidhte an Gradh
Maggie's Lilt / She Said She Couldn't Dance / McConnell's
Mabel Kelly
O'Sullivan's March/The Humours Of Killarney
Aisling Na Si
Reul Alainn A Chuain
Kathleen MacInnes
O'Neilli, Neilli/Finnish Polka/New Roundabout/Goodman's Polka
Liz Kelly's Slide / John Kelly's Slide
Barn Dances: Kitty Sean Cunninghams/Jamesie Gannon's/If There Weren't Any Women In The World
Henry MacDermott Roe / Captain Kelly's
Henry MacDermott Roe / Captain Kelly's
Cailin Lus An Chrom Chinn
President Garfield's Reels
With Her Dog and Her Gun
Kelly's Cellars / Father Kelly's Reels
Mrs. Anne MacDermott Roe / Planxty Kelly
Black Rock / Elizabeth Kelly's Delight / Fr. Kelly's Jig
Fr Kelly's / Castle Kelly / Miss Kelly's
Patrick Kelly's Waltz / James Kelly's Slip Jig
An Lonn Dubh, An Maidrin Rua
Father Kelly's Reel, Castle Kelly, Miss Kelly's
