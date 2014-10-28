Brendon SmallBorn 15 February 1975
Brendon Small
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c3b1d46-b64a-46dd-adfe-ef5381c5e6c2
Brendon Small Biography (Wikipedia)
Brendon Small (born February 15, 1975) is an American writer, producer, voice actor, stand-up comedian, animator and musician best known as the co-creator of the animated series Home Movies (along with Loren Bouchard) and Metalocalypse (along with Tommy Blacha) and as the creator of the virtual death metal band Dethklok.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brendon Small Tracks
Sort by
Turkey Dog Coma
Flying Lotus
Turkey Dog Coma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8x.jpglink
Turkey Dog Coma
Last played on
Brendon Small Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist